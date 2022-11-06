UBS Group Trims Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Target Price to €124.00

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from €130.00 ($130.00) to €124.00 ($124.00) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WTKWY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €120.00 ($120.00) to €126.00 ($126.00) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €98.00 ($98.00) to €103.00 ($103.00) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €85.00 ($85.00) to €80.00 ($80.00) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($115.00) to €116.00 ($116.00) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.52.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $99.35 on Thursday. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $87.92 and a 52-week high of $119.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.5457 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

