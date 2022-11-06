Comparing LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) & TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) and TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LiveRamp and TaskUs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 1 6 0 2.86 TaskUs 0 3 5 0 2.63

LiveRamp currently has a consensus price target of $43.43, indicating a potential upside of 168.08%. TaskUs has a consensus price target of $30.78, indicating a potential upside of 80.51%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than TaskUs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

96.6% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of TaskUs shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of TaskUs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TaskUs has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and TaskUs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -14.21% -1.87% -1.52% TaskUs 5.48% 12.80% 6.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and TaskUs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $528.66 million 2.06 -$33.83 million ($1.15) -14.09 TaskUs $760.70 million 2.18 -$58.70 million $0.46 37.07

LiveRamp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TaskUs. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TaskUs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TaskUs beats LiveRamp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. It serves clients in various industry segments within the digital economy, including e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, HiTech, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

