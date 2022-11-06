Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) PT Raised to €7.30

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from €7.20 ($7.20) to €7.30 ($7.30) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Telekom Austria from €7.10 ($7.10) to €7.20 ($7.20) in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
Telekom Austria Stock Performance
Shares of TKAGY opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Telekom Austria has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.16.
Telekom Austria Company Profile
Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.
