TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) PT Raised to €11.00

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €10.50 ($10.50) to €11.00 ($11.00) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TeamViewer from €15.00 ($15.00) to €11.00 ($11.00) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

TeamViewer Stock Performance

TMVWY opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. TeamViewer has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.21.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.