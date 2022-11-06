Scotiabank Increases Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to C$116.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.63.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $77.03 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of $70.14 and a 52-week high of $96.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.41.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

