Argo Group International (ARGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Argo Group International to post earnings of ($1.97) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.29). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Argo Group International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.18. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $847.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Argo Group International by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Argo Group International by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.50 to $28.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

