Head to Head Comparison: Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) vs. Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF)

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) and Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.3% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Gold Reserve shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gatos Silver and Gold Reserve’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A N/A $40.44 million N/A N/A Gold Reserve $90,000.00 1,139.29 -$10.60 million ($0.11) -9.36

Volatility and Risk

Gatos Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gold Reserve.

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gatos Silver and Gold Reserve, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 5 0 0 2.00 Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gatos Silver currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.94%. Given Gatos Silver’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gatos Silver is more favorable than Gold Reserve.

Profitability

This table compares Gatos Silver and Gold Reserve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A N/A N/A Gold Reserve N/A -17.90% -17.64%

Summary

Gatos Silver beats Gold Reserve on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

