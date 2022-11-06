Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on HLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NYSE:HLF opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $3,599,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,778,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,710,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

