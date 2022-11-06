Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.48.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

VLDR opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $195.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 384.36% and a negative return on equity of 65.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

