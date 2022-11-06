The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marcus from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marcus by 24.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Marcus during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus by 20.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Marcus by 15.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marcus during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Price Performance

MCS stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Marcus has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.52 million, a PE ratio of 374.50 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $198.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.66 million. Marcus had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Marcus will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

