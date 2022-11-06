Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives $84.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of HSIC opened at $72.69 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

