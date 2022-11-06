Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Receives $23.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on RXLSF. Societe Generale downgraded Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rexel from €25.00 ($25.00) to €26.50 ($26.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rexel from €19.00 ($19.00) to €20.00 ($20.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Rexel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Rexel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RXLSF opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. Rexel has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $23.70.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

