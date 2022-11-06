British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,066.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 2.2 %

About British American Tobacco

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

