ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of CHX stock opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.64.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,894.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChampionX

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 7.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 894,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after buying an additional 59,543 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in ChampionX during the third quarter valued at $10,864,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in ChampionX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ChampionX by 54.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 17,444 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Articles

