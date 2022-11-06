Reviewing Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH) & Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Rating) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Dazed and Pinduoduo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dazed
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Pinduoduo
|$14.74 billion
|5.20
|$1.22 billion
|$2.13
|29.06
Pinduoduo has higher revenue and earnings than Dazed.
Analyst Recommendations
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Dazed
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Pinduoduo
|0
|2
|9
|0
|2.82
Pinduoduo has a consensus price target of $76.27, suggesting a potential upside of 23.24%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than Dazed.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
22.7% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Dazed and Pinduoduo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dazed
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Pinduoduo
|18.88%
|29.57%
|12.59%
Risk & Volatility
Dazed has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinduoduo has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Pinduoduo beats Dazed on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Dazed
Dazed, Inc. focuses on retail, distribution, hospitality, licensing, and franchising of portfolio of counterculture brands. The company was formerly known as MedX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Dazed, Inc. in October 2022. Dazed, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
About Pinduoduo
Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
