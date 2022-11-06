Reviewing Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH) & Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Rating) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dazed and Pinduoduo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Dazed alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dazed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pinduoduo $14.74 billion 5.20 $1.22 billion $2.13 29.06

Pinduoduo has higher revenue and earnings than Dazed.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dazed 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinduoduo 0 2 9 0 2.82

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dazed and Pinduoduo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Pinduoduo has a consensus price target of $76.27, suggesting a potential upside of 23.24%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than Dazed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dazed and Pinduoduo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dazed N/A N/A N/A Pinduoduo 18.88% 29.57% 12.59%

Risk & Volatility

Dazed has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinduoduo has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pinduoduo beats Dazed on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dazed

(Get Rating)

Dazed, Inc. focuses on retail, distribution, hospitality, licensing, and franchising of portfolio of counterculture brands. The company was formerly known as MedX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Dazed, Inc. in October 2022. Dazed, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Pinduoduo

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

