Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) versus Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Head to Head Survey

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) and Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and Ikena Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finch Therapeutics Group $18.53 million 3.24 -$58.16 million ($1.61) -0.78 Ikena Oncology $30.99 million 2.66 -$34.12 million ($1.37) -1.66

Ikena Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Finch Therapeutics Group. Ikena Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finch Therapeutics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finch Therapeutics Group -592.95% -40.10% -34.23% Ikena Oncology N/A -25.20% -20.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Finch Therapeutics Group and Ikena Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ikena Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Finch Therapeutics Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,249.21%. Ikena Oncology has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,001.32%. Given Finch Therapeutics Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Finch Therapeutics Group is more favorable than Ikena Oncology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Finch Therapeutics Group has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ikena Oncology has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ikena Oncology beats Finch Therapeutics Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus. It is also developing FIN-211, an orally administered enriched consortia product candidate for use in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder; and TAK-524 and FIN-525, which are orally administered targeted consortia product candidates for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Skysong Innovations LLC; and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc., a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway. It is also developing a small molecule inhibitor program against ERK5 in the RAS signaling pathway; IK-175, an oral inhibitor of aryl hydrocarbon receptor; and IK-007, an oral selective EP4 receptor antagonist for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

