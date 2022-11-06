Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Raiffeisen Bank International from €13.40 ($13.40) to €14.80 ($14.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raiffeisen Bank International from €15.10 ($15.10) to €15.40 ($15.40) in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Raiffeisen Bank International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RAIFF opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $18.65.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

