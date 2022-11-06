Brokerages Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Price Target at C$67.58

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Life Financial

In other news, Director Kevin Strain sold 27,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.98, for a total value of C$1,697,694.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at C$139,455.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$59.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.50. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$52.97 and a one year high of C$74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a quick ratio of 759.61 and a current ratio of 811.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4066863 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

