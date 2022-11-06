PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives C$23.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of PSK opened at C$21.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$12.75 and a 52-week high of C$22.06.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$154.70 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.29%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

