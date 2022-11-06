Brokerages Set Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Target Price at $33.28

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AHEXY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 34.30 to CHF 33.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 30 to CHF 28 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Adecco Group Stock Up 5.5 %

Adecco Group stock opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $27.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

