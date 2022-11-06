Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pfizer Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Pfizer in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.