Brokerages Set Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) PT at $27.67

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of MFC stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 389.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after acquiring an additional 690,240 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 409,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,105,000 after buying an additional 89,622 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 31,076 shares in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

