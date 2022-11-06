ATB Capital Boosts Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$10.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.69.

SES opened at C$7.54 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$4.58 and a 1-year high of C$7.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -12.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently -4.93%.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,727.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 445,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,515,615.47.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

