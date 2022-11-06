Steven Madden, Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. CL King upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. CWM LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

