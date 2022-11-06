Brokers Issue Forecasts for Roku, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Roku in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($3.61) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

ROKU has been the subject of several other reports. Cannonball Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Roku to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. Roku has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $290.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average of $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Roku by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

