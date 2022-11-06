Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ero Copper Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut Ero Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC lowered Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.35.

About Ero Copper

TSE ERO opened at C$14.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$10.54 and a 12 month high of C$24.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.10.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

