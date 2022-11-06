Analysts Set Expectations for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SMG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

Shares of SMG opened at $50.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 55.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 35.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.2% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

