Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kforce in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney expects that the business services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kforce’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Get Kforce alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $56.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.39. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $437.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.42 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.67% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Kforce by 33.9% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 26,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.