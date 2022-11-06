Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Moderate Risk” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 3.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Haverty Furniture Companies

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $30.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $525.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 11,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $329,242.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,630.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 11,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $329,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,630.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $100,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,212 shares of company stock worth $717,400. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.