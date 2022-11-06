Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Costco Wholesale in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the retailer will earn $3.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.03. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.49 per share.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.0 %

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

NASDAQ COST opened at $486.41 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $494.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $215.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 60.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,557.3% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

