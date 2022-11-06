Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Rockwell Automation in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $11.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

ROK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $247.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.59 and a 200-day moving average of $226.68.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 80.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 56.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

