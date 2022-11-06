Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Addus HomeCare Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $109.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $112.11.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after acquiring an additional 130,469 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,387,000 after purchasing an additional 90,927 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,539,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3,407.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 78,164 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,675 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.