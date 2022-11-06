Oppenheimer Weighs in on Rockwell Automation, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $11.01 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.82.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $247.43 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.68.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

