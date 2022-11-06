William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of YETI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for YETI’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for YETI’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their target price on YETI to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. YETI has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 69.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in YETI by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 333.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

