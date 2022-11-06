Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Issued By B. Riley

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Adams Resources & Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Adams Resources & Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

AE stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:AE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $992.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.60 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,256 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 350.9% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

About Adams Resources & Energy

(Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.