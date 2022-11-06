Ardmore Shipping Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ASC)

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2022

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASCGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ardmore Shipping in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardmore Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 0.8 %

ASC stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,815,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 47,103 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,547,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 69,510 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 44,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 715,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.