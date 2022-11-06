Ardmore Shipping Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ardmore Shipping in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardmore Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ASC stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,815,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 47,103 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,547,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 69,510 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 44,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 715,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.