Medigus Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, November 14th (NASDAQ:MDGS)

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 14th.

MDGS opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. Medigus has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medigus stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Medigus at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

