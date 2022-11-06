Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 71,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
