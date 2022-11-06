Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Lowered by Analyst

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of BCRX opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.00. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,051 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,046,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 940,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,564,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4,385.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,177,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,622,000 after buying an additional 3,107,027 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

