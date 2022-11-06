Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Bausch + Lomb’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bausch + Lomb’s FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.
Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.72 million.
Bausch + Lomb Stock Up 8.8 %
NYSE:BLCO opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLCO. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at about $11,659,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $1,016,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,247,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch + Lomb
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.
