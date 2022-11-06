Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.33 Per Share

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.16. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$814.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$890.41 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TOY. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities downgraded Spin Master from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.45.

TOY stock opened at C$33.80 on Friday. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$32.85 and a twelve month high of C$51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total value of C$38,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,613,008. In related news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total value of C$38,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,613,008. Also, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.32, for a total value of C$47,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,972. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,722 shares of company stock worth $1,796,826.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

