Oppenheimer Weighs in on Chemed Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Chemed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.23. The consensus estimate for Chemed’s current full-year earnings is $18.73 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemed’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.61 EPS.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $481.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $460.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $539.87.

In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total value of $627,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total value of $965,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,027,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total transaction of $627,406.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,387.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $3,987,256. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 2.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Chemed by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 9.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Chemed by 1.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

