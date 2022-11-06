Brokers Set Expectations for AtriCure, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AtriCure in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.06). The consensus estimate for AtriCure’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AtriCure’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATRC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

AtriCure Stock Down 4.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATRC opened at $39.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $89.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 767.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 215.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AtriCure news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $229,168.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

