Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Lowered by William Blair

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.68.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $52.63 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

