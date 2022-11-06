Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Credit Acceptance Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Credit Acceptance in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $50.54 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $54.21. The consensus estimate for Credit Acceptance’s current full-year earnings is $50.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $9.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $39.12 EPS.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

CACC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Credit Acceptance

CACC stock opened at $442.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.68. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $397.58 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 156.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $1,728,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $1,255,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.