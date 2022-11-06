Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Costamare in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costamare’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costamare’s FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Get Costamare alerts:

CMRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Costamare Stock Up 4.5 %

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $9.83 on Friday. Costamare has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Institutional Trading of Costamare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Costamare in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Costamare in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Costamare in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Costamare by 1,053.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Costamare in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.