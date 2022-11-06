FY2022 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Booking in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $95.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $97.17. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $92.07 per share.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $37.70 EPS.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,474.50.

BKNG stock opened at $1,874.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,802.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,941.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 19.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 105,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,882,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Booking by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Booking by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 62.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.