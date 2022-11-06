AMERCO Stock Set to Split on Thursday, November 10th (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) are set to split on the morning of Thursday, November 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, November 10th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th.

AMERCO Stock Performance

Shares of UHAL opened at $540.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $534.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $447.92 and a 52-week high of $763.00.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.80 by ($0.77). AMERCO had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMERCO

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in AMERCO by 58.6% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 711,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 262,822 shares during the last quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter worth $10,998,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMERCO in the first quarter worth $10,875,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in AMERCO by 46.4% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in AMERCO in the third quarter worth $7,824,000.

About AMERCO

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.