Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €70.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($80.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($95.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($107.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($90.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €79.80 ($79.80) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €74.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €76.59. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €67.58 ($67.58) and a 12-month high of €100.42 ($100.42).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

