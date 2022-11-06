BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €65.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($65.00) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNP. Barclays set a €60.00 ($60.00) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($75.00) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($68.00) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.60 ($63.60) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

Shares of BNP stock opened at €50.63 ($50.63) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.84. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($57.24) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($69.17).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

